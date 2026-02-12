Crosscountry-Klaebo's stunning uphill sprint goes viral, putting spotlight on Nordic sport

TESERO, Italy, Feb 11 : Norwegian cross-country superstar Johannes Klaebo's explosive dash up a hill on skis in the closing moments of the Olympic classic sprint quickly became an internet sensation, casting the spotlight on a sport that often lacks the global fanfare of events such as figure skating or ice hockey.

The 29-year-old surged to his second gold medal of the Games and the seventh of his career in a stunning burst on Tuesday that left his competitors stranded. By the time he reached the home straight, he had built up such a commanding lead that he could pause to bow to the crowd and glance back as the rest of the field appeared in the distance.

NBC posted a video of the uphill sprint on its X account, captioning it "Sub-six-minute mile pace uphill on skis: #WINTEROlympics SPEED" with a fire emoji. The post has had some 13 million views and 3,000 shares, while bringing out wit and admiration alike from the internet.

Reuters could not verify Klaebo's pace up the hill.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The display of power left rivals impressed, with silver medallist Ben Ogden saying Klaebo appeared to be competing in an entirely different sport.

"When you have to face Johannes in every single race, you know that you have to bring the best version of yourself and bring your A game and you have to keep dreaming," Ogden said.

On social media, one user posted :"Klaebo is the single most impressive athlete I've ever seen in a Winter Olympic Games", while others joked that the sprint reminded them of their children running away when they said: "okay, it's time for bed", or of being late to catch a flight.

Ogden picked up the first Olympic medal for U.S. men in the sport in 50 years, something he hoped would elevate its status back home.