Crosscountry-Norway's Klaebo wins gold in men's skiathlon after explosive finish
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Cross-Country Skiing - Men's 10km + 10km Skiathlon - Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium, Lago, Italy - February 08, 2026. Gold medallist Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway crosses the line to win the Men's 10km + 10km Skiathlon REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Cross-Country Skiing - Men's 10km + 10km Skiathlon - Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium, Lago, Italy - February 08, 2026. Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway, Hugo Lapalus of France, Mathis Desloges of France and Martin Loewstroem Nyenget of Norway in action during men's 10km + 10km skiathlon. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Cross-Country Skiing - Men's 10km + 10km Skiathlon - Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium, Lago, Italy - February 08, 2026. Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway and Hugo Lapalus of France in action during men's 10km + 10km skiathlon. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
08 Feb 2026 08:33PM (Updated: 08 Feb 2026 09:15PM)
TESERO, Italy, Feb 8 : Norway's Johannes Klaebo tore away from the pack in a powerful finish to win the men's skiathlon at the Milano Cortina Games on Sunday and claim his sixth Olympic gold medal.

France's Mathis Desloges took the silver while Norway's Martin Nyenget won bronze after 10km of classic and 10km of freestyle cross-country skiing.

Desloges kept hold of his silver medal despite lengthy jury deliberations after he received a yellow card for cutting across a course marker while rounding a curve in the stadium. The move helped him gain several metres around the 13-km mark.

Klaebo traded leads with a tight pack dominated by French skiers and fellow Norwegians through much of the race. He broke away near the end in a dramatic finish up the final hill, with time to wave at the cheering crowd before crossing the line.

The win kept 29-year-old Klaebo on course to pass compatriot Marit Bjoergen’s record of eight Olympic golds in the sport.

"I’m going to take one race at a time and then we’ll see. But it’s a pretty good start and with the weather and the crowds it was amazing out there," said Klaebo.

While the Norwegian cruised across the finish line, Desloges and Nyenget battled it out for second place, with the Frenchman edging out his competitor by half a ski length.

Source: Reuters
