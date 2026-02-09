Crosscountry-Skiers escape brutal race hills for leisurely laps of local trail

TESERO, Italy, Feb 9 : Cross-country skiers seeking respite from the brutal hills of the Olympic course are turning to a public trail, rubbing elbows with amateurs and fans alike while getting a flavour of the local culture in the Northern Italian Alps.

The area is home to the famed Marcialonga race, an annual 70-kilometre classic ski event that starts in Moena with trails passing through idyllic villages and skirting the Tesero Cross-Country Ski stadium, where the Milano Cortina Nordic events are being held.

When not training at the stadium, many skiers can be seen gliding along the trail, passing locals out for a leisurely ski and giving fans the opportunity to exercise alongside the professionals.

"This is a good alternative to skiing on really really hilly courses, it's really flat here," said Czech skier Anna Jaklova on the trail near the Tesero stadium on Monday.

"It's nice to see that people are out here skiing and enjoying the snow."

SWISS TEAM USE TRAIL TO GET TO STADIUM

Team support staff can also be seen along the track, identifiable by country logos and uniforms. Members of the Switzerland team said they were using the trail to get from the stadium to the athletes' village in Predazzo, about nine kilometers away.

"I'll say, it's just kind of nice to come out here and do some, like, easier training, because the course is so hard," said U.S. skier Zanden McMullen while out on the trail with cross-country skier Joe Davies, who is racing for Great Britain.

McMullen has not skied Marcialonga but is aware of its history. A section of the race leads to the brutal climb of the Alpe Cermis which top skiers tackle in the Tour de Ski World Cup event.

"It's really fascinating. Every little town here is kind of in charge of making their own snow for it. A few weeks ago it was like nuking snow. It seemed like a really cool race."

Marco Vedovato, 62, recalled watching the race as a child and marvelling at the older athletes who sported long beards and reminded him of Father Christmas.

"It's a special event and tradition, an old ski marathon," said Vedovato, who works at a ski and bike rental shop in Ziano, a small town along the trail.

For some athletes, the trail is a much-needed break from the pressures of the Olympics.

"It's great to have it right here for easy skis. Physically, the competition tracks are super heavy, but also just mentally to not see all of the Olympic stands and things, it's a good mental break," Davies said.