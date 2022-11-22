Logo
Sport

Crowd gives Tunisia lift as they hold Denmark 0-0 at halftime
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Denmark v Tunisia - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Denmark's Andreas Skov Olsen in action with Tunisia's Ali Abdi REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Denmark v Tunisia - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Tunisia's Issam Jebali reacts REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
22 Nov 2022 09:55PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 09:55PM)
AL RAYYAN, Qatar : Underdogs Tunisia were drawing energy from a spirited crowd at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday and holding Denmark 0-0 at halftime in the opening Group D clash at the World Cup in Qatar.

The north Africans enjoyed noisy support from a sea of red-clad fans, many of whom live and work in the Gulf emirate, and could have gone ahead three minutes before the break but Kasper Schmeichel made a superb one-handed save to deny Issam Jebali.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

