Crowley to start as Ireland head to Twickenham in search of form

DUBLIN, Feb 19 : Ireland's Jack Crowley will start his first game of this year's Six Nations against England at Twickenham on Saturday as coach Andy Farrell left flyhalf Sam Prendergast out of the matchday squad with his side searching for an upturn in form.

Ireland suffered a demoralising 36-14 opening defeat against France and were fortunate to narrowly overcome Italy 20-13 at home last week. A defeat on Saturday would end any realistic title hopes the 2023 and 2024 champions have.

Munster's Crowley, who has been vying with Prendergast for the number 10 shirt over the past two seasons, played well off the bench last Saturday after his younger Leinster rival struggled to recapture his form from a year ago.

Scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, who was rested from the start against Italy and made the biggest impact off the bench, returns to the starting lineup alongside Crowley.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The other changes from last Saturday's laboured victory sees Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong and Josh van der Flier - a trio with 226 caps between them - back in an experienced pack.

That means Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune, who marked his first cap since 2022 with a neat try last week, retains his place on the wing ahead of Tommy O'Brien.

Farrell opted for a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench for the first time in this championship with O'Brien and backup scrumhalf Craig Casey joined by Ciaran Frawley, who can cover a number of positions including outhalf.

Ireland team:

15.⁠ ⁠Jamie Osborne, 14.⁠ Robert Baloucoune, 13.⁠ ⁠Garry Ringrose, 12.⁠ ⁠Stuart McCloskey, 11.⁠ James Lowe, 10.⁠ ⁠Jack Crowley, 9.⁠ ⁠Jamison Gibson-Park; 8.⁠ ⁠Caelan Doris (captain), 7.⁠ ⁠Josh van der Flier, 6.⁠ ⁠Tadhg Beirne, 5.⁠⁠James Ryan, 4.⁠ ⁠Joe McCarthy, 3. ⁠Tadhg Furlong, 2.⁠ ⁠Dan Sheehan, 1.⁠ ⁠Jeremy Loughman

Replacements: 16.⁠ ⁠Ronan Kelleher, 17.⁠ Tom O'Toole, 18.⁠ ⁠Finlay Bealham, 19.⁠ ⁠Nick Timoney, 20.⁠ Jack Conan, 21.⁠ ⁠Craig Casey, 22. Ciaran Frawley, 23.⁠ ⁠Tommy O'Brien