Crucial wins for St Etienne and Troyes in Ligue 1 relegation fight
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group C - Comoros v Gabon - Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde, Cameroon - January 10, 2022 Gabon's Denis Bouanga in action with Comoros' Kassim M'Dahoma REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

07 Mar 2022 12:38AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 12:38AM)
Denis Bouanga scored the only goal as St Etienne climbed out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 home win over Metz in Ligue 1 on Sunday, while Troyes claimed a crucial victory in their bid for survival away at bottom side Bordeaux.

Bouanga had a first-half goal ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee for handball, but there was no doubt about his effort on 52 minutes as a poor clearance landed at his feet and he thumped a shot into the back of the net.

Metz, who are second-bottom in the table, thought they had a penalty in the closing stages as Falaye Sacko committed a clear foul on Farid Boulaya in the box, but referee Jeremy Stinat overturned the decision after an infringement in the build-up was spotted.

Troyes did their chances of staying up the world of good after a 2-0 win at ailing Bordeaux.

They had a bit of luck early on when Mama Balde’s penalty was saved by home goalkeeper Gaetan Poussin, who then knocked the ball into the net with his trailing leg for an own goal.

The visitors added a second with five minutes remaining having been awarded a second spot-kick, this time converted by South Africa international Lebo Mothiba, who has recently returned from almost two years on the sidelines with injury.

Rennes moved up to fourth with a 2-0 victory over Angers, their third win in succession but a sixth straight loss for their opponents that has seen them tumble down the table.

Benjamin Bourigeaud and Gaetan Laborde scored the goals for Rennes, who are now a point off the Champions League qualification places.

They have leapfrogged Strasbourg, who were held to a third successive draw by Reims.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde put Strasbourg in front, but Jens Cajuste equalised for the home side with six minutes remaining.

Nantes also kept their Champions League hopes alive with a 2-0 win at home to Montpellier. Goals from Randal Kolo Muani and Willem Geubbels sealed the three points.

They climb to sixth, five points behind third-placed Marseille.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

