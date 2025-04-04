Crusaders reaping benefits of culture reset, says hooker Taylor

Following the failed defence of their Super Rugby Pacific title last year, the Canterbury Crusaders are now seeing the dividends from a cultural rebuild in the off-season, according to vice-captain Codie Taylor.

The Crusaders have rebounded strongly this season and head into Saturday's match against the Fijian Drua third in the table with a 4-2 record.

The buzz around the team is refreshing after the gloom that prevailed in Christchurch last year as the Crusaders lurched through an injury-blighted campaign to miss the playoffs in Rob Penney's first season in charge.

Taylor is frank about the Crusaders' struggles to regenerate following the departure of senior players who helped former coach Scott Robertson deliver a record-extending 12th Super Rugby title.

"Last year, reviewing the season, it was evident that the connection piece in terms of building a team culture was probably lacking," the 96-test All Black told Reuters in a call from Fiji on Friday.

"We had a new group, a few players leave and a lot of young players getting opportunities. We felt that we probably didn't connect at the start of the year as well as we should have to build a culture around the group.

"That's something we've worked really hard on this off-season, and throughout the season so far; having those deeper connections as a team.

"It's a high-pressure environment, and when you're out there on the field, under that immense pressure, you want to be able to trust your mate.

"When you've dug a bit deeper into who they are as a person, you start to understand them, that goes a long way when you're in those moments."

The exit of players of the calibre of Sam Whitelock, Richie Mo'unga and Jack Goodhue would have been a challenge for most teams, let alone one ravaged by injuries.

The Crusaders also missed Taylor for much of the season as the star hooker took a non-playing sabbatical that was included in his New Zealand Rugby contract.

As a standout performer in the Crusaders pack for over a decade, Taylor's break was richly deserved - even if it was tough for him to watch his teammates battle from a distance.

The mood is brighter around the team now but Taylor is not getting carried away, particularly after the Crusaders' shock home loss to Moana Pasifika last weekend.

"We've had some good games this year, but we've also had a couple where we've struggled," said the 34-year-old, who was speaking as part of a health campaign for New Zealand Rugby's healthcare partner BUPA.

"That's just the nature of Super Rugby at the moment, too, it's anyone's competition."

The Crusaders have lost both previous matches against the Drua in Fiji where most teams struggle with the heat and humidity, not to mention the hosts' attacking flair and confidence in front of their home fans.

Taylor said the Fijians were "a different beast" at home and the Crusaders needed to be up for the physical test.

"You know, the humidity is what it is," said Taylor.

"You're going to feel buggered at times, but staying connected through our voice and our huddles is important.

"It's also an exciting opportunity for us, because we haven't won here before."