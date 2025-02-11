Crystal Palace beat Doncaster Rovers 2-0 to reach FA Cup fifth round

DONCASTER, England : Crystal Palace took their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup after beating fourth tier Doncaster Rovers 2-0 on Monday to escape the fate of London-based Premier League rivals.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, West Ham United and Brentford have all gone out, with Palace now joining Fulham in the last 16.

Colombian defender Daniel Munoz put the visitors in front in the 31st minute, tapping in the rebound after Jean-Philippe Mateta hit the post from a Daichi Kamada free kick on a wet night in South Yorkshire.

Justin Devenny added a second in the 55th, looping the ball over goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

The capital's involvement in the cup will be further reduced in the fifth round, with Palace hosting Championship (second tier) side Millwall next.

Fulham, who beat third tier Wigan Athletic in the previous round, must meanwhile travel to holders Manchester United.

Doncaster, third in League Two and chasing automatic promotion, were the lowest-ranked remaining side - 58 places below Palace in the league.