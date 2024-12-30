Logo
Crystal Palace beat Southampton 2-1 to secure second home win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Southampton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 29, 2024 Crystal Palace's Trevoh Chalobah scores their first goal past Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Southampton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 29, 2024 Crystal Palace's Trevoh Chalobah celebrates scoring their first goal with Maxence Lacroix and Daniel Munoz Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
30 Dec 2024
LONDON : Crystal Palace edged bottom-placed Southampton 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Sunday, securing their second home win in the Premier League thanks to goals from Eberechi Eze and Trevor Chalobah.

The victory lifted Palace one place in the standings to 15th, while Southampton remained winless under new manager Ivan Juric, suffering a second consecutive defeat following their 1-0 Boxing Day loss to West Ham United.

Southampton had the more energetic start and took the lead in the 14th minute after Kyle Walker-Peters skipped past Daniel Munoz and his cross found Adam Armstrong, who set up Tyler Dibling for a simple tap-in.

Palace pressed hard for an equaliser and made it 1-1 in the 31st minute when Trevor Chalobah headed in from a corner before Eze sealed the three points for the home side with a strike from the edge of the box.

Source: Reuters

