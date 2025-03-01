Crystal Palace Cup victory overshadowed by Mateta injury

LONDON : Premier League Crystal Palace beat second-tier Millwall 3-1 to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday but the win was marred by an injury to in-form forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The 27-year-old Frenchman was struck on the head by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts in the seventh minute at Selhurst Park and needed oxygen on the pitch before being taken to hospital, suffering from concussion.

Palace chairman Steve Parish described Roberts's challenge as the most reckless he had ever seen.

Roberts was shown a red card, following a VAR review, after coming off his line to clear a long ball and catching the on-rushing Mateta in the head with his raised studs.

An own goal by defender Japhet Tanganga in the 33rd minute and a close-range effort by Daniel Munoz put Palace in command but 10-man Millwall hit back before halftime through Wes Harding and pushed Palace hard in the second period.

Eddie Nketiah, who had replaced Mateta, sealed Palace's progress in the 81st minute with a looping header.

Mateta has been in superb form for Palace, with 15 goals from 33 appearances in all competitions.

Speaking at halftime to the BBC, Parish said Mateta had sustained a bad gash behind his ear and a head injury and was being assessed in hospital.

"Obviously, he's at the hospital, so we hope for the best. I mean there's a lot of emotion in football but we need to talk about that challenge. In all the time I've watched football, I've never seen a challenge like it.

"It is the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I think I've ever seen."

In the day's other early kick-off, Championship promotion hopefuls Burnley were stunned 3-0 by Lancashire rivals Preston North End, with Milutin Osmajic, Robbie Brady and Will Keane all on target for the hosts.

Burnley have gone 12 successive games in the Championship without conceding a goal.

Later on Saturday, Premier League high-flyers Bournemouth were hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers while Manchester City were at home to Liverpool's surprise conquerors Plymouth Argyle.

Aston Villa reached the last eight on Friday with a 2-0 victory over second-tier Cardiff City.