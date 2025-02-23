Crystal Palace down shot-shy Fulham 2-0

LONDON : A first-half own goal by Fulham defender Joachim Andersen and a second-half rocket from Daniel Munoz gave Crystal Palace a 2-0 Premier League win away to the Cottagers on Saturday, with the home side failing to register a shot on target.

Danish centre-back Andersen, who spent a three-year spell at Palace before joining Fulham for a second spell in August last year, unwittingly headed the ball into his own net from a corner eight minutes before the break.

Palace defended superbly throughout, snuffing out the spaces Fulham wanted to play in, and they had a Jean-Philippe Mateta goal ruled out for offside in the 55th minute before Munoz finished a counter-attack with a thunderous strike into the top corner 11 minutes later to wrap up the three points.

The defeat sees Fulham slip to ninth in the table on 39 points, while a fourth successive away win left the Palace fans singing about another three points on their travels as their side moved to 33 points and 13th spot in the standings.