Crystal Palace down shot-shy Fulham 2-0
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Crystal Palace - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - February 22, 2025 Fulham's Joachim Andersen in action with Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta REUTERS/David Klein

23 Feb 2025 01:04AM
LONDON : A first-half own goal by Fulham defender Joachim Andersen and a second-half rocket from Daniel Munoz gave Crystal Palace a 2-0 Premier League win away to the Cottagers on Saturday, with the home side failing to register a shot on target. 

Danish centre-back Andersen, who spent a three-year spell at Palace before joining Fulham for a second spell in August last year, unwittingly headed the ball into his own net from a corner eight minutes before the break. 

Palace defended superbly throughout, snuffing out the spaces Fulham wanted to play in, and they had a Jean-Philippe Mateta goal ruled out for offside in the 55th minute before Munoz finished a counter-attack with a thunderous strike into the top corner 11 minutes later to wrap up the three points. 

The defeat sees Fulham slip to ninth in the table on 39 points, while a fourth successive away win left the Palace fans singing about another three points on their travels as their side moved to 33 points and 13th spot in the standings.    

Source: Reuters
