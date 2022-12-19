Cryzan hits four as Shandong close on Wuhan with 8-0 win

Logo
19 Dec 2022 09:59PM (Updated: 19 Dec 2022 09:59PM)
Shandong Taishan's Brazilian striker Cryzan scored four times as they thrashed Shenzhen FC 8-0 on Monday and moved level on points with Wuhan Three Towns atop the Chinese Super League.

Hao Wei's defending champions still trail Wuhan by five goals with the pair on 72 points and only three rounds of games remaining in the league campaign.

Monday's match was originally scheduled for earlier in December but was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini gave Shandong the lead when he side-footed home from 10 metres in the 18th minute and little over a minute later Moises doubled the lead from the edge of the area.

Fellaini added a third in the 23rd minute before Cryzan started his scoring spree four minutes into the second half with a strike into the corner.

The former Santa Clara forward added another three goals over the following 27 minutes, with Chen Pu also on the scoresheet as Shenzhen cruised to victory.

Shandong next face 2018 champions Shanghai Port on Friday with Wuhan travelling to Chengdu Rongcheng as the battle for the title goes down to the wire.

Source: Reuters

