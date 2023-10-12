Cubelli back as Argentina make double change for Wales quarter-final

PARIS :Argentina have shifted around their loose forward trio for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Wales and brought back veteran scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli in two changes from last weekend’s win over Japan, coach Michael Cheika announced on Thursday.

Pablo Matera tore his hamstring in the 39-27 win in Nantes that ensured Argentina’s progress to the knockout stages, ending his participation at the tournament in France, and is replaced by Facundo Isa in the team.

But Isa will play at number eight against Wales with Juan Martin Gonzalez moving to the open side in place of Matera for the clash in Marseille.

Cubelli replaces Gonzalo Bertranou in an intriguing selection gamble, with the Welsh-based Bertranou dropping out of the matchday 23 and Lautaro Bazan Velez remaining as replacement scrumhalf on the bench for a third successive game.

“We know that we’re going to have to do something different, something special around the game on Saturday so that we can be competitive with them, but I’m a huge believer in the team, in our team. I love the fellas, they’re always together, they’re a very committed team and I know that they’ll really enjoy this occasion," Cheika told a press conference.

Cubelli was the undisputed first-choice scrumhalf for the Pumas between 2017 and 2021 but he was sidelined after suffering a torn left thigh muscle before Scotland's tour of Argentina last year.

He has since played intermittently for the Pumas, struggling with the same injury and had to do a lot of physical work to get into condition before the World Cup started.

The 34-year-old missed Argentina’s opening Pool D game against England but came off the bench against Samoa and started against Chile where he played 46 minutes. But he was back in the stands last weekend against Japan.

“Obviously I think a lot of Tomas Cubelli because he’s in the team for Saturday," added the coach.

"He’s overcome a lot of personal difficulty with injury over this last period, he’s stayed solid despite moments where it’s been tough for him and he’s really come back with a strong attitude and fully committed to the team getting as far as possible.

“Given the opportunity on Saturday, he will show the type of rugby player that he is. He’s tough, he’s committed and he loves playing for Argentina and I think that sums him up,” said Cheika.

Argentina team:

15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Thomas Gallo

Replacements: 16-Agustín Creevy, 17-Joel Sclavi, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Rodrigo Bruni, 21-Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Matías Moroni.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Paris; Editing by Toby Davis)