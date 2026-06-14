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Cucurella hopes his wife's pyjama top will be his lucky charm at World Cup
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Cucurella hopes his wife's pyjama top will be his lucky charm at World Cup

Cucurella hopes his wife's pyjama top will be his lucky charm at World Cup

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Peru v Spain - Estadio Cuauhtemoc, Puebla, Mexico - June 8, 2026 Spain's Marc Cucurella arrives to the stadium before the match REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez

14 Jun 2026 01:07AM
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June 13 : Spain midfielder Marc Cucurella, who set up Mikel Oyarzabal's late winner against England at the Euro 2024 final, is hoping that his lucky charm - a pyjama top worn by his wife during that European triumph - will bring him good fortune at the World Cup as well.

The 27-year-old Chelsea player's luck favoured him throughout Euro 2024 as no penalty was given when the ball struck his hand in the box during extra time in the quarter-final against Germany. Spain scored the winner in the 119th minute.

"I’ve got some key-rings that my children made for me," Cucurella told Marca in an interview published on Saturday.

"I’m also taking my wife’s pyjama top, which she wore when she was with me during the European Championship, and I’ve packed it in my suitcase again to see if it brings the same luck."

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Lucky charms are not uncommon among soccer players, with Argentina's Lionel Messi famously wearing a red ribbon around his left ankle during the last two World Cups.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, playing in a record sixth World Cup alongside Messi, has an old coin given to him by his grandfather.

Spain begin their Group H campaign against Cape Verde on Monday in Atlanta.

Source: Reuters
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