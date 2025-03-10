Cucurella strike against Leicester sends Chelsea fourth

LONDON :Chelsea returned to the top four of the Premier League on Sunday squeezing past struggling Leicester City 1-0, with a 60th-minute goal from Spain defender Marc Cucurella.

The home side, who have lost momentum since the new year, injuries depriving them of an out-and-out striker, made heavy weather of their victory in warm London sunshine.

They had been dominant in possession but toothless before Enzo Fernandez squared a pass to the onrushing Cucurella, who skidded an angled shot across the turf and past the diving Mads Hermansen.

"I think Enzo passed me the ball and I see that I have the option to shoot. Normally I wouldn't but I tried. We got the three points and we want to fight for the objectives," Cucurella told Sky Sports. "I'm really happy."

Cole Palmer had a first-half penalty superbly saved by the Danish goalkeeper. It was the first Premier League penalty miss for the out-of-sorts Chelsea forward, who has now gone seven league games without a goal.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester, deep in the relegation zone, looked dangerous on the counter, with Moroccan midfielder Bilal El Khannouss and Jamie Vardy linking effectively without finding the killer shot.

And they did not give up, substitute Ricardo Pereira drawing a save from Robert Sanchez in the 86th minute.

But they managed only three shots to Chelsea's 20 and Sunday's loss left them on 17 points, second bottom of the table and six points from safety.

Chelsea leap-frogged Manchester City, who lost to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, into fourth spot on 49 points, two behind third-placed Forest and 21 adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Before meeting second-placed Arsenal next weekend, the London side face Copenhagen in the Europa League at home on Thursday with a 2-1 lead from the first leg.