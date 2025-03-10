Logo
Sport

Cucurella strike against Leicester sends Chelsea fourth
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Leicester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 9, 2025 Chelsea's Moises Caicedo in action with Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte REUTERS/Isabel Infantes E
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Leicester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 9, 2025 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella reacts after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs E
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Leicester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 9, 2025 Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca and Trevoh Chalobah celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Leicester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 9, 2025 Chelsea's Pedro Neto in action with Leicester City's Ricardo Pereira REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Leicester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 9, 2025 Chelsea's Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella reacts after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
10 Mar 2025 12:09AM
LONDON : Chelsea returned to the top four of the Premier League on Sunday but made heavy weather of their 1-0 victory over struggling Leicester City, squeezing through with a 60th-minute goal from Spain defender Marc Cucurella.

The home side had been dominant in possession but toothless before Enzo Fernandez squared a pass to the onrushing Cucurella, who skidded an angled shot across the turf and past the diving Mads Hermansen.

Cole Palmer had a first-half penalty superbly saved by the Danish goalkeeper. It was the first Premier League penalty miss for the out-of-sorts Chelsea forward, who has now gone seven league games without a goal.

Chelsea leap-frogged Manchester City into fourth spot on 49 points, two behind third-placed Nottingham Forest and 21 adrift of leaders Liverpool. Leicester remained second bottom on 17.

Source: Reuters
