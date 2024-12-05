Cult hero Boland back for Australia's second test v India

MELBOURNE : Scott Boland will return to test whites as replacement for injured paceman Josh Hazlewood in Australia's sole change for the second match against India in Adelaide, captain Pat Cummins confirmed on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Boland will play his first test since last year's Ashes in England when he fronts up for the pink ball match at the Adelaide Oval starting on Friday.

Boland has been a fan favourite in Australia since his 2021 test debut at the age of 32 when he took an innings haul of 6-7 at his home Melbourne Cricket Ground to drive the hosts to a big win over England.

Australia trail 1-0 in the five-test series against India after being thrashed in the Perth opener by 295 runs.