Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over England
Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over England

Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over England
Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 20, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after Australia win the first test by 2 wickets
Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over England
Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 20, 2023 Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates reaching his half century with Cameron Green Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over England
Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 20, 2023 England's Ollie Robinson reacts with Australia's Usman Khawaja Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over England
Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 20, 2023 England's James Anderson stops Ollie Robinson walking towards Australia's Usman Khawaja Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over England
Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 20, 2023 Australia's Usman Khawaja in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
20 Jun 2023 07:33PM (Updated: 21 Jun 2023 03:09AM)
BIRMINGHAM, England: Australia captain Pat Cummins sealed a remarkable two-wicket victory for his side over England in a thrilling climax to a gripping five-day battle in the opening Ashes test on Tuesday (Jun 20).

The visitors, set a 281 victory target, began a rain-delayed day on 107 for three but their chances looked remote when they were reduced to 227-8.

But Cummins, in partnership with Nathan Lyon, launched a fightback and sealed victory with an unbeaten 44.

In suffocating tension, he struck the final boundary to take his side over the line for a 1-0 lead in the series.

After a rain-delayed start, unflappable Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja had kept his team on course for victory with a gritty innings to edge the visitors towards the target.

They reached 183-5 at the tea interval - requiring 98 more but a match full of momentum shifts swung England's way when Khawaja was bowled by England skipper Ben Stokes for 65.

When Joe Root held a caught and bowled chance to remove Alex Carey, England were closing in on victory.

But Cummins sparked the fightback with huge sixes off Root's off-spin as England delayed taking the new ball and was the calmest person in the stadium as he secured victory.

It was the second-highest successful victory chase at Edgbaston and made up for Australia's heart-breaking loss to England on the same ground in 2005 when they fell three short of chasing down 282.

Source: Reuters

