Cummins' mother passes away, Australia to wear black armbands
Cummins' mother passes away, Australia to wear black armbands

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - February 17, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins walks off for tea REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

10 Mar 2023 11:48AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2023 11:48AM)
AHMEDABAD, India : Australia players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect for skipper Pat Cummins's deceased mother on day two of the ongoing fourth and final test against India, the touring side said on Friday.

Regular captain Cummins flew home after the second test in Delhi to be with his mother, Maria, who had been in palliative care.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight," Cricket Australia said in a tweet.

"On behalf of Australian cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends."

Since Cummins left for home, Steve Smith stepped up as stand-in captain and guided the side to a nine-wicket victory in Indore after back-to-back defeats in Nagpur and Delhi.

He is also in charge in Ahmedabad where Australia resume day two on a strong 255-4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Source: Reuters

