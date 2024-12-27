Cummins strikes twice after Smith puts Australia in charge at MCG

MELBOURNE :Pat Cummins dismissed both India's openers, including KL Rahul on the last ball before tea, to leave India 51 for two on day two of the fourth test on Friday after another Steve Smith century helped the hosts post an imposing first innings 474.

Smith, having scored a drought-breaking 101 in the drawn third test in Brisbane, reprised his role as India's tormentor-in-chief by scoring a record 11th century against the nation on the way to 140 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sharing in a potentially decisive 112-run partnership with captain Cummins (49), Smith's 34th test ton ended any lingering questions over his place in the Australia side.

India captain Rohit Sharma, however, did little to dispel the doubts about his future.

Restored to his traditional opening slot, he threw away his wicket for three early in India's reply with a clumsy pull off Cummins that was caught by Scott Boland.

With scores of three, six and 10 batting at number six in the second and third tests in Adelaide and Brisbane, the 37-year-old has not made more than 18 runs in his last eight innings.

Opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (23 not out) and Rahul (24) saw India to the brink of tea until Cummins struck again to bowl India's number three with an unplayable delivery that ripped back off the seam.

The wicket left India trailing Australia's first innings total by 423 runs at the break.

Australia have Smith to thank for their considerable advantage, the number four showing he is all but back to his best.

He brought up his second century for the series with a crisp, off-drive for four off all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

After Ravindra Jadeja denied Cummins a fourth test half-century, Smith teamed up with tailender Mitchell Starc (15) for a 44-run partnership and pushed Australia past 450 before his 197-ball knock came to an unfortunate close.

Charging down the wicket at seamer Akash Deep, Smith edged the ball onto his pads and watched helplessly as the rebound trickled into leg stump and knocked a single bail off.

Even then India leached another 19 runs until Jasprit Bumrah trapped Nathan Lyon lbw for 13 for the final wicket, the paceman finishing with 4-99 to again lead his team's bowling.

India quick Mohammed Siraj's miserable test continued as runs piled up from his bowling and home fans jeered when he was inserted into the attack or fielded the ball.

Siraj, cast as India's villain since giving Travis Head a send-off in the Adelaide test, sent two bouncers soaring over Rishabh Pant's gloves for five byes each.

Hooked for six and smacked for four in successive balls by Smith, Siraj finished wicketless for 122 runs.

India's players wore black armbands as a tribute to the nation's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday at the age of 92.

The five-match series is tied at 1-1, with the final test to come at Sydney.