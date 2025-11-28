Cunha out again as Manchester United head to Crystal Palace

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester United will be without Matheus Cunha for their Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday, another setback for boss Ruben Amorim whose forward's explosive creativity was sorely missing in Monday's 1-0 loss to Everton.

The Brazilian, who picked up a knock in training ahead of the Everton clash, is sidelined along with striker Benjamin Sesko and defender Harry Maguire.

"Sesko (needs) a little bit more time. Harry the same. Matheus (might be available) the next game, not this one," Amorim said on Friday.

United are 10th on 18 points, but just two points behind fifth-placed Palace.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Despite a five-game unbeaten run prior to Monday, Amorim is not satisfied.

"I think I look at the games, we should have more points," he said, in reference to draws with Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest. "Because we had control of some games, we had the advantage in some games, and we lost that control.

"And that is really disappointing, really frustrating, especially in the last game."

Amorim had said after Monday's loss that his team was nowhere near the level they should be at.

When asked how to avoid a tailspin run of poor results like last season when they stumbled to 15th, he said: "We need to understand that, especially in our league this year, everything can change really fast. So let's go again and focus on the next one.

"We have to feel that urgency of winning games, we know what happened around the club if we don't win games."

United have just one away win in their last 11 matches.

"It's hard to point to one thing why we are not winning away. There's a lot of issues we are improving. We need to know how to finish the games in order to win," Amorim said.

"I felt during this (season) that when we play at home, the intensity was higher, (but) I felt in this game at home (on Monday), the intensity was not at the same level. So I think (it) is something that we need to work on."