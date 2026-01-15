Cup of Nations stays with form as Africa's top two dominate

RABAT, Jan 15 : The rankings proved spot on as Africa's top two teams advanced to this weekend's Cup of Nations final, with Morocco and Senegal setting up a heavyweight clash.

But while Senegal overcame Egypt 1-0 in 90 minutes in Tangier on Wednesday, Morocco needed a penalty shootout before disposing of Nigeria after a goalless draw in Rabat to book their place in Sunday's decider.

The Cup of Nations has regularly produced surprises and upsets with previous editions having seen many pre-tournament favourites falter, but this time the two best teams will contest the final as a strong field in Morocco has been progressively whittled down, with the rankings proving accurate for once.

Morocco, whose only Cup of Nations triumph came half a century ago, are one of several previous underachievers, notably in recent years when the quality of their squad suggested they could win the trophy, but they are now on the cusp of success.

At this Cup of Nations as hosts they looked nervy initially under the burden of expectation but in their last two matches have shown the form that has seen them ranked top on the continent since their World Cup exploits in Qatar in 2022 when they became the first African country to reach a semi-final.

MOROCCO LOOKING STRONGER AS TOURNAMENT UNFOLDS

Morocco’s aggressive pressing, high-tempo play and relentless attack saw them easily dispose of Cameroon in the quarter-finals, and while Nigeria proved tougher to dislodge in the semis, they were again much the better side.

Morocco finished the game stronger and fitter and converted all their penalties bar one with aplomb.

On top of this, their defence gave Nigeria's dangerous forward Victor Osimhen no opportunities, marking him out of the game. Morocco have conceded once in six matches at the tournament and that was a penalty in their second group game against Mali.

“Today, we’re reaping the rewards of the golden age of Moroccan football but we mustn’t forget where we come from,” said coach Walid Regragui after Wednesday’s triumph.

He has won belated plaudits for his tactical acumen but still has one more hurdle to overcome with a confident Senegal waiting in the final.

Senegal, through to a third final in the past four editions, have a strong attacking lineup and scored in all six matches en route to the final, with Sadio Mane hitting the late semi-final winner against Egypt.

It was a goal that confirmed the 33-year-old’s continued importance to the side, even if they have several other potential match winners, and Mane is looking to go out with another winners' medal.

"We know how to play the final,” Mane warned after Wednesday’s success. “A final is meant to be won. I will be very happy to play my last Afcon final, to enjoy it and to make my country win."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Rabat; Editing by Ken Ferris)