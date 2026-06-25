Curacao can trouble any rival after Ecuador draw, Advocaat says

PHILADELPHIA, June 24 : World Cup debutants Curacao enter their final Group E match against Ivory Coast with heightened confidence after a 0-0 draw with Ecuador, says manager Dick Advocaat.

"I think that the draw was the right outcome, although they had more opportunities," said the 78-year-old Dutch coach. "But it does mean that we can make life difficult for any opponent."

Advocaat's side remain in the hunt to progress, though they would probably need a shock victory on Thursday.

Eloy Room’s 15 saves against Ecuador were the most ever in a World Cup match that did not feature extra time. But there were moments of real threat from Curacao on the counterattack last Saturday.

"I said before that this probably is going to be the first match where we are the favourites," Advocaat joked.

"No, it's going to be a tough match. We are playing three great teams, but it's also wonderful for Curacao to play these kinds of opponents, these kinds of countries.

"And we showed against Ecuador what we're able to do. That we don't only defend, but we also found the right moments to attack, and we'll do the same tomorrow."

Advocaat also insisted his side still have plenty of energy despite Saturday's defensive effort.

"My impression is that they're doing fine, that they're fit, and that they're not tired either," he said. "Because when I look at them during the training sessions, there's a lot of energy there, and we'll need that tomorrow evening."

Advocaat - who resigned after successful qualification to care for an ill daughter, then returned in May - declined to answer whether he would remain with Curacao after his third World Cup as a manager.

Meanwhile, Curacao-born Tahith Chong said this tournament means as much to the rest of the squad born in the Netherlands.

"Personally, I get tired of explaining it time and again because I see the 25 other players as my brothers," Chong said. "We want to make a great performance as a team, as one group.

"So I see all of them as the players of Curacao. And the way the outer world sees us doesn't really bother us."

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)