Curacao keeper Room shines in historic World Cup draw with Ecuador

(corrects to 28 shots in paragraph 15)

By Lori Ewing

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 20 : Tiny Curacao battled to a 0-0 draw with Ecuador to earn the first World Cup point in the Caribbean island's history on Saturday after an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Eloy Room enabled them to celebrate a landmark day.

Six days after being humbled 7-1 by Germany on their World Cup debut, Curacao - the smallest nation ever to reach the finals with a population of about 156,000 - produced a resilient display to frustrate the South Americans and keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

The 37-year-old Room, whose shutout of Jamaica in November sealed Curacao's place in the tournament, was the standout figure, making 15 saves that set a record for a 90-minute World Cup match, as they withstood sustained pressure before earning a result that ranks among the finest in their sporting history.

American Tim Howard holds the World Cup record for all-time saves with 16, but that was after extra time, in the U.S. loss to Belgium in the round of 16 in 2014.

The goalless draw that confirmed Germany as Group E winners was a blow for Ecuador - who arrived at the tournament on a 19-game unbeaten run - and their fans, who were left deflated as chances went begging, leaving them with a point from two games.

Ecuador's Enner Valencia had a terrific chance in the third minute when he was one-on-one with Room, but the keeper, who plays for Miami FC in the USL Championship, dived to tip the ball wide of the post with a stunning one-handed save.

That set the stage for Room's heroic display as he repeatedly denied Ecuador and gradually turned frustration into disbelief among the South American side and their supporters.

"I still have to process myself," Room said. "The match is full of emotions. I knew it was going to be a tough match. The first save, the tone was put in place, also for the team.

"It gave me confidence and I grew, we all grew, this was a team effort. We've been fighting, fighting up to the last minute. Earning a point this way for Curacao is absolutely great."

Ecuador's fans, who greatly outnumbered Curacao's, broke into chants of "Si se puede! (Yes we can!)" throughout the match.

But when the final whistle sounded, it was greeted by celebrations from Curacao's players, who made a beeline for Room, while Ecuador's supporters stood in stunned silence, knowing a match they were expected to win had slipped away.

Both teams had arrived in Kansas City looking for their first points, with Ecuador, who are playing in their fifth World Cup, conceding late against Ivory Coast to lose 1-0.

GAP WITH TRADITIONAL FOOTBALL POWERS NARROWING

When FIFA decided to expand the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams, critics warned that the tournament would be diluted by a wave of mismatches and one-sided scorelines.

While Curacao's lopsided loss to Germany appeared to support that argument, their resolute display against Ecuador was the latest evidence that the gap between football's traditional powers and its newcomers may not be as wide as some believe.

Ecuador peppered Curacao's goal with 28 shots to their opponents' 10, prompting gasps from the crowd, and Curacao's fans breathed a sigh of relief when Angelo Preciado's long-distance shot in the dying minutes hit the top of the bar.

"The team is looking for every path forward," said Ecuador's Argentine coach Sebastian Beccacece. "Of course, not being able to score tonight is something that creates awkwardness. We are not able to create joy for the team, nor for our fans.

"But life has taught me you have to always continue to work, always learn, and challenges can become opportunities. It is normal now to feel this pain, this disappointment, but this is not over yet."

Instead of the procession predicted, the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup frustrated a side that arrived on a 19-match unbeaten run, adding another chapter to a tournament that has seen more resistance from the minnows than expected.