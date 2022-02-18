Logo
Curling-Britain to play Japan in women's curling final
2022 Beijing Olympics - Curling - Women's Semi-final - Sweden v Britain - National Aquatics Center, Beijing, China - February 18, 2022. Skip Eve Muirhead of Britain reacts during the game. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

18 Feb 2022 11:22PM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 11:22PM)
BEIJING : Britain advanced to the women's curling final after beating reigning Olympic champions Sweden 12-11 and will take on Japan, who stunned world champions Switzerland 8-6 at the National Aquatics Centre on Friday.

Eve Muirhead's Britain joined their male counterparts in the final after holding their nerve to prevail over Anna Hasselborg's Sweden in the extra end of a dramatic and cagey semi-final.

Sweden and Switzerland will play for bronze on Saturday before Britain and Japan vie for gold on Sunday.

Hasselborg's Sweden had eliminated Muirhead's team in the 2018 semi-final before beating hosts South Korea to win gold in Pyeongchang.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

