Curling-Britain's Dodds offers curling lessons to Formula One champion Norris

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 7 : British curling duo Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat have extended an open invitation to McLaren's Lando Norris to swap the track for the rink, after watching the Formula One champion struggle with a miniature version of their sport.

In a video shared by McLaren on social media on Friday, Norris tried his hand at 'baby curling' with little success, prompting Formula One fan Dodds to offer some professional guidance.

"Lando Norris, you can come and try curling up in Scotland at the NCA (National Curling Academy) anytime," Dodds said after their win over Canada's Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman.

"There's loads of great coaches up there. We can get you on ice and you don't need to do baby curling, you can do actual curling."

Briton Norris joked in the video about having advice for Britain's curlers, an offer which Mouat was still happy to take, adding: "Lando, if you have any tips, please give them to us!

"He said he had a couple of tips but I think he was joking obviously. But Jen's a massive fan. She has like McLaren tops and all, like she's a proper fan!"

Mouat and Dodds have had an incredible start to their mixed doubles curling campaign at the Milano Cortina Olympics, winning their first six matches to put themselves on the brink of qualifying for the semi-finals.

The pair finished fourth at the Beijing Games in 2022.