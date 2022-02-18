Logo
Curling-Canada beat US to win men's curling bronze medal
2022 Beijing Olympics - Curling - Men's Bronze Medal Game - Canada v United States - National Aquatics Center, Beijing, China - February 18, 2022. Geoff Walker of Canada, Skip Brad Gushue of Canada and Brett Gallant of Canada in action. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
2022 Beijing Olympics - Curling - Men's Bronze Medal Game - Canada v United States - National Aquatics Center, Beijing, China - February 18, 2022. Skip John Shuster of the United States in action. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
2022 Beijing Olympics - Curling - Men's Bronze Medal Game - Canada v United States - National Aquatics Center, Beijing, China - February 18, 2022. John Landsteiner of the United States and Matt Hamilton of the United States in action. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
2022 Beijing Olympics - Curling - Men's Bronze Medal Game - Canada v United States - National Aquatics Center, Beijing, China - February 18, 2022. Skip Brad Gushue of Canada, Brett Gallant of Canada, Geoff Walker of Canada and Vice Mark Nichols of Canada pose for pictures after winning the game. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
18 Feb 2022 04:52PM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 04:52PM)
BEIJING : Canada won the Olympic bronze medal in the men's curling competition by beating the United States 8-5 at the National Aquatics Centre on Friday.

Brad Gushue, gold medallist at the 2006 Games in Turin, led Canada to victory in a hard-fought contest after U.S. skip John Shuster gave up a steal of two in the ninth end as his team fell three points behind.

The bronze will be Canada's only curling medal at the Beijing Games after their women's and mixed doubles teams did not make the playoffs.

The U.S. had upset Sweden in the 2018 final in Pyeongchang to win their country's first Olympic gold in the sport.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

