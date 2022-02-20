Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Curling-Muirhead leads Britain to first Beijing gold with victory in women's final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Curling-Muirhead leads Britain to first Beijing gold with victory in women's final

Curling-Muirhead leads Britain to first Beijing gold with victory in women's final
2022 Beijing Olympics - Curling - Women's Gold Medal Game - Japan v Britain - National Aquatics Center, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022 Yurika Yoshida of Japan, Skip Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan, Yumi Suzuki of Japan and Vice Chinami Yoshida of Japan react after losing the game. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Curling-Muirhead leads Britain to first Beijing gold with victory in women's final
2022 Beijing Olympics - Curling - Women's Gold Medal Game - Japan v Britain - National Aquatics Center, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022 Skip Eve Muirhead of Britain, Vice Vicky Wright of Britain, Jennifer Dodds of Britain, Hailey Duff of Britain and Mili Smith of Britain celebrate with their coach after winning the game. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Curling-Muirhead leads Britain to first Beijing gold with victory in women's final
2022 Beijing Olympics - Curling - Women's Gold Medal Game - Japan v Britain - National Aquatics Center, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022 Vice Chinami Yoshida of Japan in action. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Curling-Muirhead leads Britain to first Beijing gold with victory in women's final
2022 Beijing Olympics - Curling - Women's Gold Medal Game - Japan v Britain - National Aquatics Center, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022 Skip Eve Muirhead of Britain in action. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Curling-Muirhead leads Britain to first Beijing gold with victory in women's final
2022 Beijing Olympics - Curling - Women's Gold Medal Game - Japan v Britain - National Aquatics Center, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022 Jennifer Dodds of Britain in action. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
20 Feb 2022 11:41AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2022 11:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :Eve Muirhead and her rink screamed in delight after leading Britain to their first gold medal of the Beijing Games by soaring to a sensational 10-3 victory over Japan in the women's curling final on Sunday.

Twenty years after Rhona Martin sent down her "Stone of Destiny" at the Salt Lake City Games to win gold, Eve Muirhead emulated her compatriot's success by leading Britain to glory in Beijing in a contest they dominated from the start.

Muirhead effectively sealed the result in the seventh end after sending Japan's sole red rock flying to score four, and her shot received thunderous applause from the men's team who won silver after losing to Sweden on Saturday.

Fujisawa's Japan improved on their third-placed finish from Pyeongchang, having beaten Muirhead and Britain in the bronze medal match four years ago.

Muirhead, who also fell short in the 2014 semi-final in Sochi, finally got her hands on Olympic gold on her fourth attempt with Games debutants Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Vicky Wright.

On Saturday, Sweden beat Switzerland 9-7 to win bronze and cap a fine day for their country, after the men's team had won their first gold medal earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us