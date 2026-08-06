Curling-Olympic champion Muirhead returns from retirement with eye on 2030 Games

MANCHESTER, England Aug 6 : Olympic curling gold medallist Eve Muirhead is coming out of retirement, saying her role as Team GB's Chef de Mission at this year's Milano-Cortina Games reignited her desire to compete.

The Scot announced her comeback in a social media post on Thursday, saying she would team up with twice Olympic silver medallist Bobby Lammie in mixed doubles this season as the pair target qualification for the 2030 Olympics in the French Alps.

The 36-year-old Muirhead and Lammie, 29, won the world mixed doubles title in 2022.

"People thought my story in curling was finished," Muirhead said in a video on Instagram. "Olympic champion. Chef de Mission. But standing alongside Team GB reminded me where I belong.

"So I'm coming out of retirement, chasing one last Olympic dream because I believe there's one last Olympic chapter to write."

Muirhead retired after leading Britain to women's team gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, bringing what she believed was an end to a glittering international career that included four Olympic appearances.

Since leaving the sport, she has worked as Team GB's Chef de Mission - the spokesperson leading the national delegation - and competed in fitness events including HYROX and CrossFit.

"I most definitely needed a break and I'm very glad that I did," Muirhead said in a statement on the British Curling website.

"I think stepping away and being the Chef de Mission gave me a lot of different challenges, a lot of tough situations, you've got to make some big decisions.

"It's probably made me more grown up. I've learned a lot from what I've done in those three years. If I hadn't taken that time off, I wouldn't have been able to come back with the extra fire to do well again."

Muirhead said she returns feeling refreshed and physically stronger than at any point during her playing career.

"Having done the full circle ... it's taught me a lot and probably given me a different perspective on being an athlete and a curler," she said. "I do believe I'm probably the fittest I have been."

Muirhead said mixed doubles provided fresh motivation after winning Olympic team gold.

"I feel like I've got a bit of unfinished business in mixed doubles," Muirhead said. "In the team game, I feel like I've achieved what I want to achieve, the dream, the Olympic gold medal.

"In mixed doubles, I haven't achieved that yet."