Curling-US alternate Ruohonen becomes oldest American Winter Olympian at age 54

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 12 : American curler Rich Ruohonen became his country's oldest Winter Olympian at the age of 54 when he stepped onto the ice during his team's 8-3 defeat by Switzerland on Thursday.

Ruohonen, an alternate, was brought on by skip Danny Casper once it was clear victory was out of reach. His first shot, a corner guard, was met with applause and screams of "go Richie" from American fans in the crowd.

The personal injury lawyer from Minnesota eclipsed the record of figure skater Joseph Savage, the previous oldest American Winter Olympian according to Olympics statistics website Olympedia.

Savage was 52 when he competed at the 1932 Games in Lake Placid, New York. Scott Baird, the U.S. men's curling team alternate at the 2006 Olympics, was also 54 but did not play.

"It's awesome. It's hard to do it in that situation when we're getting beat. I would have rather done it when we were up 8-2 instead of down 8-2. I really appreciate the guys giving me a chance," said an emotional Ruohonen.

"It was an awesome moment for me even in a loss. I can't believe the dream came true. My family was there and they were screaming and yelling."

A JOURNEY OF 38 YEARS

Ruohonen is competing in his first Olympics after years of failing to qualify through the U.S. trials.

"I tried to get to the Olympics in 1988 when curling was a trial sport. So that'll tell you, you know, 38 years," he said.

"In the last 25, I've narrowly missed the Olympics numerous times, including four years ago. I was on the last shot to go to the Olympics in mixed doubles, and my men's team finished third. I've had so much heartbreak."

Casper said watching Ruohonen make his Games debut had lifted the team's spirits.

"It was easy to get him out there. We're not doing him any favours by putting him in. We're watching a guy do something that he's worked for and has properly earned," the 24-year-old added.

"We haven't really played super great so far. We still have to figure out some stuff with the ice."