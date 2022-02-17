Curling-US men earn semi-final spot, Britain advance to women's playoffs

BEIJING : Reigning champions the United States overcame a shaky round-robin run to advance to the men's curling semi-finals while Britain and Japan secured spots in the women's playoffs at the National Aquatics Centre on Thursday.

John Shuster's U.S. beat Denmark 7-5 to finish in fourth place and will take on table toppers Britain for a place in the final while Sweden face Canada in the other knockout tie.

"Fortunately we made it to the medal round, goal one is accomplished. Goal two is making it on that medal stand, hopefully the top," said U.S. second player Matt Hamilton, who was part of Shuster's team when they upset Sweden to win gold in 2018.

"We still have a guy (Chris Plys) in this team who doesn't have a medal, so we really want to get on that podium. Anywhere would be good, top would be best. Just leaving here with some hardware would be a dream come true."

Both Sweden and Canada lost their final group games on Thursday, to Switzerland and Britain respectively, but had already qualified for the playoffs.

In the women's competition, Canada ended their round-robin campaign on a winning note after beating Denmark 10-4 but victories for Britain and Sweden meant they finished outside the playoff spots in fifth place.

Eve Muirhead's Britain went through with a 9-4 win over the Russian Olympic Committee to climb up to third and will take on second-placed Sweden, who beat South Korea 8-4, in Friday's semi-final.

Leaders Switzerland beat Japan 8-4 and will face them again in the other tie for the chance to compete for gold.

