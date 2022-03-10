Curry starts for England but Dombrandt among the replacements

LONDON : Tom Curry will feature at open-side flanker for England against Ireland in their must-win Six Nations encounter at Twickenham on Saturday but number eight Alex Dombrandt is only among the replacements after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Coach Eddie Jones has selected a pack he thinks can counter the Irish, who he calls the "most cohesive side in the world right now".

Curry completed his return to play protocols after suffering a concussion in the 23-19 victory over Wales last month and will form a back row with captain Courtney Lawes and Sam Simmonds.

Dombrandt has been a stand-out performer in the Six Nations so far but will start the game from the bench, alongside Joe Launchbury, who will end his 15-month absence from the side if he comes on.

"Alex is in good shape, he has trained well and is ready to finish for us," Jones told reporters on Thursday. "Joe has had a really tough time (with injury), but with his work around the maul, I don't think there is a better player in the UK than him.

"Sam is a powerful ball carrier and an aggressive defender. The way Ireland attack, he will be important around that 10 area."

Props Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler make up the front row alongside hooker Jamie George, while Maro Itoje and Charlie Ewels are the lock pairing.

The competition’s leading points-scorer Marcus Smith continues in the flyhalf berth, while Harry Randall is his half-back partner, and Joe Marchant and Henry Slade make up the midfield.

The back three includes wings Jack Nowell and Max Malins, while Freddie Steward wears the number 15 jersey.

"We've been looking at this game as a semi-final, the winning team will have a final next week in their last game," Jones said.

"Ireland are the most cohesive side in the world right now and it will be a good test."

Jones, in his own style, made a point of calling out suggestions in both Ireland and England that Saturday's opponents "just have to cross the boards to win".

"They are red-hot favourites," he said. "I was in a coffee shop yesterday and the girl says, 'Gee, that Irish team must be good, all their ex players and former England players think they will win. How are you feeling?

"I said, 'just give me the coffee please'."

An England victory will set up a Six Nations decider against France in Paris on March 19.

Team: 15-Freddie Steward, 14-Max Malins, 13-Joe Marchant, 12-Henry Slade, 11-Jack Nowell, 10-Marcus Smith, 9-Harry Randall, 8-Sam Simmonds, 7-Tom Curry, 6-Courtney Lawes (captain), 5-Charlie Ewels, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Jamie George, 1-Ellis Genge

Replacements: 16-Jamie Blamire, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Will Stuart, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Alex Dombrandt, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-George Ford, 23-Elliot Daly

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Alex Richardson and Toby Davis)