Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cuthbert latest to withdraw from Wales team to play Springboks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cuthbert latest to withdraw from Wales team to play Springboks

Cuthbert latest to withdraw from Wales team to play Springboks

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Wales - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - February 26, 2022 Wales' Alex Cuthbert in action with England's Alex Dombrandt and Jack Nowell Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

18 Aug 2023 07:19PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Wales have been hit by a third late withdrawal from their side to play South Africa in a Rugby World Cup warm-up game in Cardiff on Saturday after wing Alex Cuthbert dropped out as a precaution, officials have confirmed.

Cuthbert has a tight calf and will be replaced in the starting team by Tom Rogers. Louis Rees-Zammit comes onto the replacements bench.   

Flyhalf Dan Biggar (back) and fullback Liam Williams (hamstring) withdrew from the team on Thursday, though coach Warren Gatland was at pains to stress that both were as a precaution.

Gatland will announce his 33-player squad for the World Cup in France on Monday.

Cuthbert’s place is now in serious doubt, having not featured in any of Wales’ warm-up games, or their training camps in Switzerland and Turkey.   

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.