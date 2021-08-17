Logo
Sport

Cycling: Cavendish, Froome included in Tour of Germany field
17 Aug 2021 08:02PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2021 08:02PM)
BERLIN: Legendary sprinter Mark Cavendish and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome are set to be included in a star-studded field for this month's Tour of Germany.

Cavendish and Froome will race in the four-stage race from Aug 26 to 29.

Deceuninck Quick-Step rider Cavendish, 36, rolled back the years to win four stages on this year's Tour de France to take the green points jersey.

His tally saw the Englishman equal Eddy Merckx's 46-year-old record tally of 34 stage wins to write his name in Tour history.

Froome, 36, who rides for Israel Start-Up Nation, will also take part in the race around Germany which starts on the Baltic coast at Stralsund and finishes in Nuremberg.

Also included in the 132-strong field are German sprinters Andre Greipel, who will retire at the end of this season, and Nils Politt, who also won a stage on this year's Tour.

Source: AFP

