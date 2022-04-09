Logo
Cycling - Dutch rider Vader stable after crash
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Mountain Bike - Men's Cross Country - Final - Izu MTB Course - Shizuoka, Japan - July 26, 2021. Milan Vader of the Netherlands in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

09 Apr 2022 05:53AM (Updated: 09 Apr 2022 05:53AM)
Dutch rider Milan Vader was in a stable condition after crashing during the Tour of the Basque Country on Friday, his team said.

Dutch media reported that Vader, who crashed during a descent, was an induced coma after suffering several bone fractures.

"Following the reports about Milan Vader after his crash in today's stage of ... Basque Country, we would like to inform you that his situation is stable," the Jumbo-Visma team said in a statement.

"Milan is receiving very good medical care in the university medical hospital in Bilbao. An update will be shared tomorrow."

Vader, 26, finished 10th in the mountain bike event at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

