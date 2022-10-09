Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cycling-Italy's Ganna sets new Hour record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cycling-Italy's Ganna sets new Hour record

09 Oct 2022 03:07AM (Updated: 09 Oct 2022 03:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GRENCHEN, Switzerland -Italy's Filippo Ganna claimed the Hour record by covering 56.792 kilometres at the Grenchen, Switzerland, velodrome on Saturday.

The two-time time trial world champion bettered the mark of his Ineos-Grenadiers team mate Daniel Bigham of Britain by 1.244km.

He also beat the 56.375-km mark set by Chris Boardman in 1996 using the controversial 'Superman' position.

That performance had long been seen as unbeatable as the Englishman was using 'Superman-style' handlebars.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) then tightened the rules.

"I've put so much work into it," a sweaty Ganna told a trackside interviewer.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.