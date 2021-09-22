Logo
Cycling: Martin retires with Germany mixed relay title
Cycling: Martin retires with Germany mixed relay title

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - UCI Road World Championships - Men's Elite Individual Time Trial - Knokke-Heist to Bruges, Belgium - September 19, 2021 Germany's Tony Martin in action REUTERS/Yves Herman

22 Sep 2021 11:34PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 11:33PM)
BRUGES, Belgium : Germany claimed the gold medal in the mixed relay team time trial at the world championships as Tony Martin retired in style on Wednesday.

Martin, riding with Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kroeger, Nikias Arndt and Max Walscheid, clocked 50 minutes and 49 seconds over 44.5 km between Knokke Heist and Bruges.

The Netherlands came home second, 13 seconds off the pace with Italy taking the bronze medal 38 seconds behind the Germans after beating Switzerland by a few hundredths of a second.

"It's the best possible end. Leaving cycling with a gold medal is a dream for me and I'm really thankful to the team, especially the women who made a difference today," said Martin, who is hanging up his bike after a 15-year professional career.

Martin, 36, won four individual time trial titles in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016, as well as five Tour de France stages.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

