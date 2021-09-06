Logo
Sport

Cycling:Roglic claims Vuelta hat-trick with stage 21 victory
Cycling: Roglic claims Vuelta hat-trick with stage 21 victory

Team Jumbo's Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic celebrates winning the 2021 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain after the 21st and final stage, a 33.8km time-trial from Padron to Santiago de Compostela, on Sep 5, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Miguel Riopa)

06 Sep 2021 03:04AM (Updated: 06 Sep 2021 03:30AM)
SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA: Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) rode to victory on stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana and claimed a third straight red jersey in the process.

The Slovenian, who clocked up a time of 44:02, finished the 33.8km individual time trial from Padron to Santiago de Compostela 14 seconds ahead of second-placed Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Edcuation-Nippo) and 2:04 up on second overall in the GC Enric Mas (Movistar) to cap a fine three weeks.

Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) finished third, while Adam Yates (Ineos) ended the tour fourth.

The winning margin is the biggest at a Vuelta since Alex Zuelle in 1997.

Elsewhere, Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) claimed the green points jersey, while Michael Storer (DSM) won the King of the Mountains jersey.

Source: Reuters

