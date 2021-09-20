Cycling - Van Dijk beats Olympic medallists to win time trial title

KNOKKE HEIST, Belgium : Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands won the women's time trial at the road cycling world championships in Bruges on Monday, beating Tokyo Olympic medallists Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and compatriot Annemiek Van Vleuten to claim the title.

Van Dijk, world time trial champion in 2013, set a time of 36:05.28 on the 30.3km flat course from Knokke-Heist on the North Sea coast to the centre of Bruges to claim her second rainbow jersey.

Reusser, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, came in second over 10 seconds behind while twice world champion and Tokyo gold medallist Van Vleuten was third - 24 seconds off the pace.

American twice world champion Amber Neben, 46, came in fourth and Germany's Lisa Brennauer was fifth.

