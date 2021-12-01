Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Czech-Belarus women's World Cup qualifier postponed over COVID-19 cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Czech-Belarus women's World Cup qualifier postponed over COVID-19 cases

01 Dec 2021 12:44AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 12:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PRAGUE: The women's World Cup qualifier between the Czech Republic and Belarus was postponed on Tuesday due to three positive tests for COVID-19 among the visiting team, a Czech FA spokesman said.

The Czechs, who sit in third place in Group C behind the Netherlands and Iceland, were supposed to play the Belarusians, fourth in the group, at 5pm local time.

"The visitors tested negative before they arrived, but then another round of tests was done, in line with the regulations, and three tests came back positive," Michal Jurman said.

"We don't know whether the game could be played on Wednesday, or we will have to wait for the next qualification window," he said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us