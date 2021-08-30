Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Czech defender Kudela ruled out of World Cup qualifiers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Czech defender Kudela ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

Czech defender Kudela ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup Qualifiers Europe - Group E - Wales v Czech Republic - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - March 30, 2021 Czech Republic's Ondrej Kudela during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

30 Aug 2021 07:04PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 06:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PRAGUE : The Czech Republic made four late changes to their squad for World Cup qualifiers against Belgium and Belarus, with key centre back Ondrej Kudela ruled out due to a knee injury, the Czech football federation said on Monday.

Kudela's Slavia Prague team mates goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar and defender Jan Boril also miss out because of injury and Viktoria Plzen defender Jakub Brabec withdrew for personal reasons.

Striker Patrik Schick, joint top scorer at Euro 2020, misses both games due to suspension.

Kudela injured his knee on Sunday as champions Slavia dropped their first points of the season in a 3-3 draw against Karvina.

Viktoria Plzen goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek and defender Filip Kasa, and Sparta's defender Tomas Wiesner have been called into the squad.

The other additions are Sigma Olomouc defender Vaclav Jemelka, Slovan Bratislava midfielder Jaromír Zmrhal, Slavia forward Stanislav Tecl, and Jablonec forward Martin Dolezal.

The Czechs have four points from three matches in Group E and sit second behind Belgium. They host Belarus on Sept. 2 and play Belgium away on Sept. 5.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by Michael Kahn and Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us