Czech foreign minister summons British ambassador over Rangers game accusations
FILE PHOTO: Jakub Kulhanek, Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic attends a news conference following his meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin, Germany, May 25, 2021. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via REUTERS

01 Oct 2021 10:09PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 10:10PM)
PRAGUE : Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek summoned Britain's ambassador over accusations that sections of a soccer crowd consisting mainly of schoolchildren attending a game in Prague on Thursday abused Rangers player Glen Kamara.

"Enough! Intentionally spread, disgusting insults against Czech children in the media and on the internet do not belong to football and even less so to good relations between two countries," Kulhanek said on Twitter on Friday.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

