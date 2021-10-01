Czech foreign minister summons British ambassador over Rangers game accusations

PRAGUE : Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek summoned Britain's ambassador over accusations that sections of a soccer crowd consisting mainly of schoolchildren attending a game in Prague on Thursday abused Rangers player Glen Kamara.

"Enough! Intentionally spread, disgusting insults against Czech children in the media and on the internet do not belong to football and even less so to good relations between two countries," Kulhanek said on Twitter on Friday.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Toby Chopra)