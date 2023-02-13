Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Czech international Jankto comes out as gay
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Czech international Jankto comes out as gay

Czech international Jankto comes out as gay

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Czech Republic's Jakub Jankto during the Euro 2020 quarter-final v Denmark - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - July 3, 2021 Pool via REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

13 Feb 2023 10:11PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 10:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto announced on Monday that he is gay, saying he wants to live his life “in freedom”.

Jankto, who plays for Sparta Prague on loan from LaLiga side Getafe, made his international debut in 2017.

The 27-year-old has earned 45 caps for the Czech Republic and scored four goals.

"Like everybody else, I have my strengths. I have my weaknesses. I have a family. I have my friends,” Jankto said in a video posted to his Instagram account.

“I have a job which I have been doing it as best as I can, for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion.

“Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom. Without fears. Without prejudice. Without violence. BUT with love. I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself.”

In May last year, Blackpool forward Jake Daniels announced he is gay, while Australian Josh Cavallo came out as gay in 2021. 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.