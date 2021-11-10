Logo
Czech Kretinsky acquires 27% stake in West Ham
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 7, 2021 General view of fans outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra /File Photo

10 Nov 2021 09:29PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 10:01PM)
PRAGUE: Czech billionaire investor Daniel Kretinsky's 1890s Holdings group has acquired a 27 per cent stake in English Premier League soccer club West Ham United, a spokesman for the group said on Wednesday (Nov 10).

Kretinsky, who owns Czech top-flight club Sparta Prague, and his colleague Pavel Horsky have been appointed to the board of directors at West Ham.

"The agreement is a further improvement to the Club’s capital structure which will initially enable the reduction of its long-term debt and the ability to continue to direct funds generated into other key areas of focus," West Ham said in a statement.

Kretinsky added: "I am delighted this detailed process has now been successfully concluded. I am passionate about football. I greatly appreciate and respect the exceptional history and tradition of West Ham United."

Source: Reuters/aj

