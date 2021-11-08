Logo
Czech manager Silhavy to miss Estonia qualifier due to COVID
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group E - Belarus v Czech Republic - Central Stadium Kazan, Kazan, Russia - October 11, 2021 Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

08 Nov 2021 09:49PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2021 09:44PM)
PRAGUE : Czech Republic head coach Jaroslav Silhavy will miss their final World Cup 2022 qualifier at home to Estonia on Nov. 16 after testing positive for COVID-19, the Czech FA said on Monday.

Silhavy's assistant Jiri Chytry will stand in, it added.

The Czechs are level on 11 points with Wales in Group E but sit in second place behind leaders Belgium, who have 16, on goal difference albeit having played a game more.

The top team qualify for the finals in Qatar while the second-placed side go into the playoffs.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

