Czech Muchova withdraws from Australian Open
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2021. Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in action during her quarter final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber. REUTERS/Paul Childs

21 Dec 2021 06:54PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 06:51PM)
Karolina Muchova, a semi-finalist at the 2021 Australian Open, has withdrawn from next year's tournament, the Czech world number 32 said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who made the last four of a major for the first time and broke into the top 20 this year, hasn't played due to injury following a first-round loss at the U.S. Open in September.

"I'm sad to announce that my 2022 season will not start in Australia. I'm doing all I can to get back on the court as soon as I'm able," Muchova wrote on Twitter.

Muchova is the latest player to pull out of the Jan. 17-30 Australian Open, with Jennifer Brady, Karolina Pliskova, Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu also ruled out of the year's first major.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

