Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Czech teen Fruhvirtova downs Vondrousova to reach fourth round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Czech teen Fruhvirtova downs Vondrousova to reach fourth round

Czech teen Fruhvirtova downs Vondrousova to reach fourth round
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2023 Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova reacts during her second round match against Australia's Kimberly Birrell REUTERS/Sandra Sanders
Czech teen Fruhvirtova downs Vondrousova to reach fourth round
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2023 Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova in action during her second round match against Australia's Kimberly Birrell REUTERS/Sandra Sanders
Czech teen Fruhvirtova downs Vondrousova to reach fourth round
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2023 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova reacts during her third round match against Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Czech teen Fruhvirtova downs Vondrousova to reach fourth round
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2023 Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova in action during her second round match against Australia's Kimberly Birrell REUTERS/Sandra Sanders
21 Jan 2023 04:10PM (Updated: 21 Jan 2023 04:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova marched into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday with a battling 7-5 2-6 6-3 victory over compatriot Marketa Vondrousova.

At 17 years and 273 days, Fruhvirtova is the youngest woman remaining in the draw. Playing in only her second Grand Slam main draw, Fruhvirtova showed extraordinary composure to rally from 3-1 down in the decider and beat her more fancied opponent.

Vondrousova has struggled to replicate the form that helped her reach the 2019 Roland Garros final but the 23-year-old had looked set for a deep run in Melbourne after beating second seed second seed Ons Jabeur in the last round.

World number 82 Fruhvirtova - who won her first WTA title in Chennai in September - had other plans, however, and held her nerve in the third set to set up a meeting with Croatian Donna Vekic.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.