BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov 24 : Czech Republic's Tomas Machac beat Canada's Liam Draxl 6-2 3-6 6-2 on Tuesday as they took a 1-0 lead in their Davis Cup quarter-final, marking the two nations' first meeting in the premier international men's team competition.

The Czechs are chasing their first Davis Cup semi-final appearance in over a decade, while Canada are looking to make the last four for the first time since their 2022 title triumph.

Machac, the former world number 20 who won mixed doubles gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, made a flying start against world number 154 Draxl, surging into a 4-0 lead in the first set.

Draxl got on the board at 4-1, but could not prevent Machac taking the opening set comfortably. Draxl battled back to force a decider, but Machac regained control by breaking for a 4-2 lead in the third before sealing victory in one hour 55 minutes.

The tie will be decided over a maximum of three rubbers, with the two singles contests followed by doubles if required. The winners will face either three-times defending champions Italy or South Korea in Friday's semi-final.

World number 14 Jiri Lehecka is due to face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, ranked 17th, in the second singles rubber before Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Rikl would take on Auger-Aliassime and Duncan Chan in the doubles.