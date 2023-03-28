Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Czechs trudge to 0-0 draw against Moldova in Euro qualifier
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Czechs trudge to 0-0 draw against Moldova in Euro qualifier

Czechs trudge to 0-0 draw against Moldova in Euro qualifier
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group E - Moldova v Czech Republic - Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau, Moldova - March 27, 2023 Moldova's Victor Mudrac with Serafim Cojocari and Dorian Railean after the match REUTERS/Stringer
Czechs trudge to 0-0 draw against Moldova in Euro qualifier
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group E - Moldova v Czech Republic - Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau, Moldova - March 27, 2023 Czech Republic's Mojmir Chytil in action with Moldova's Veaceslav Posmac REUTERS/Stringer
Czechs trudge to 0-0 draw against Moldova in Euro qualifier
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group E - Moldova v Czech Republic - Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau, Moldova - March 27, 2023 Czech Republic's Vaclav Jemelka in action with Moldova's Maxim Cojocaru REUTERS/Stringer
28 Mar 2023 05:11AM (Updated: 28 Mar 2023 05:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Czech Republic laboured to a 0-0 draw against Moldova on Monday (Mar 27) as their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign hit a bump just three days after they beat Poland in their opening Group E match.

The Czechs controlled possession but could not break down a well organised Moldovan defence that allowed the visitors few clear chances at goal.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek missed a chance to break the deadlock in the dying seconds of the first half, while Tomas Cvancara, on target in the 3-1 win against Poland, forced the Moldovan keeper into a save in the second half.

Despite the draw, the Czechs lead the group with four points. Poland are three points following a 1-0 win against Albania. Moldova sit third on two.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.